Discover, Play, And Explore During Chattanooga’s Spring Break Safari

As spring beckons, Chattanooga evolves into a realm of wonder for Spring Break Safari, where kids rule and adventure is everywhere!

From March 8 to April 7, various attractions will open their doors to young explorers, inviting them to unleash their creativity and engage in hands-on activities crafted especially for them.

Spring Break Safari will guide visitors on a journey to feed a giraffe at the Chattanooga Zoo, ride along one of Chattanooga’s original rail lines in a vintage train car at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum, find geological marvels throughout Rock City Gardens, and more.

While on Spring Break Safari, kids can become a...

Artisanal Adventurer and discover the riches within the culinary arts.

Budding Artist and spark creative expression.

Cave Explorer and unearth the treasures of nature.

Global Explorer and embark on a journey to encounter wildlife from all over the globe.

Hero and dive into stories of patriotism, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment.

Innovator and ignite curiosity through play.

Junior Naturalist and study native species in their natural environment.

RockQuest Adventurer and hunt for extraordinary geological wonders.

Train Conductor and travel along the tracks of historic railways.

Zookeeper and encounter some of the most exotic creatures from around the world.

Through the Spring Break Safari scavenger hunts, visitors can explore more of the Scenic City! Roam through city districts, parks, and attractions at your own pace while unraveling the mysteries of each location's scavenger hunt. Admission is not necessary to enjoy scavenger hunts at attractions.

For additional details and assistance in planning your spring getaway to Chattanooga, visit VisitChattanooga.com/Spring.