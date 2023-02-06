Dr. Lucille O'Neal To Keynote CGLA's 14th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon

Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy will host the 14th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, March 8th at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

This year the Odyssey keynote speaker is Dr. Lucille O’Neal, who candidly, and often humorously, shares her life story in her book, Walk Like You Have Somewhere to Go: My Journey from Mental Welfare to Mental Health. She shares her struggles and disappointments against the backdrop of her sweetest memories and proudest accomplishments.

After 59 years, she gained the wisdom to recognize her wrongs and guide other women down a different path. Her story is proof that it is never too late for a new beginning. Although she is soft-spoken and gentle, she remains strong and courageous.

Headlining as presenting Universe Sponsor is one of CGLA’s most ardent and loyal corporate advocate, First Horizon Bank. Dr. Elaine Swafford, chief executive officer at CGLA, underscored the impact that every Odyssey sponsor has on a student’s educational experience.

“An Odyssey sponsorship is an investment in the future of our community because sponsorships provide every girl with her own Google Chromebook; with transportation to meetings with her workplace mentor; and with programming that cultivates her critical thinking and problem-solving skills," Dr. Swafford said. "Furthermore, every Odyssey sponsorship includes marketing benefits, which we can customize to address specific business and personal goals. Sponsorships are still available, and we encourage businesses and individuals to contact us.”

The Odyssey program will also celebrate student achievement.

“As is our tradition, we will announce the recipients of the Rising Star and Shining Star awards,” said Swafford. “Odyssey is a time when we spotlight outstanding students: young women who are conscientious and disciplined; creative and insightful; eager and curious.”

Event co-chairs of the 2023 Odyssey luncheon are Jamy Bock and Hilda Murray . Both co-chairs have been cheerleaders for CGLA since it welcomed its first students nearly 14 years ago.

As stated by one of the co-chairs, “We are both committed to making the Odyssey luncheon an actual exposition of the greatness of the school. The many channels that CGLA affords its young women to achieve their personal and educational dreams is incredible. It’s just an honor to be a part of that effort!”

Money raised from Odyssey supports CGLA’s educational program, which centers on STEAM project-based learning. This approach invites students to take risks, explore their creativity, persist through challenges, and embrace collaboration within a process that reveals the relationship between science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics.

Individual tickets are available for $75 per person. To purchase tickets, visit CGLAonline.com.

For more information about the 2023 Odyssey Awards Luncheon and about the benefits provided through the Odyssey sponsorship program, contact the CGLA development office at 423.468.4105 or Development@CGLAonline.com.

To learn about CGLA, visit the school’s website at CGLAonline.com.