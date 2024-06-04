East Ridge To Celebrate Dads With Annual Father’s Day Field Day

On Saturday, June 15th, the staff from the East Ridge Community Center will host their annual Father’s Day Field Day, a free special event featuring athletic activities and games for dads.

East Ridge is hosting the family-friendly celebration as a special tribute to dads of all ages. Dads and their guests will be treated to a menu of hot dogs, chips, and drinks while supplies last.

Yard games such as corn hole, spikeball, giant jenga, and giant connect four will be available for play. Father’s Day Field Day will be held from 1pm to 3pm.

“This is the second year we are hosting this event, “ said Hannah Spear, East Ridge Community Center Supervisor, “and we are excited to see how it will grow. We want to see fathers involved with their children and this is a free and easy way to get some celebratory time in with Dad for his special day.”

TopGolf will be supplying their golf activity inflatable, giving dads a chance to show off their golfing skills.

Kids can also take their dads to the East Ridge playground and splashpad located nearby or even challenge Dad to a game of basketball in the Community Center gym.

Father’s Day Field Day is a free community event and will be held at the East Ridge Community Center located at 1515 Tombras Avenue.