EPB Unveils Annual Holiday Windows Downtown

EPB welcomes the community to visit the annual Holiday Windows display at its main office in downtown Chattanooga and across the street in Miller Park. The free public display will be open through Friday, Jan. 6.

“The holidays are a time for us to come together as Chattanoogans in the spirit of the season, and it's especially heartening that EPB's Holiday Windows continue to be a steadfast local tradition that we can all share,” said City of Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.

“EPB’s windows bring cheer to generations of Hamilton County families and are one of many traditions our family looks forward to every year,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp.

EPB employees began preparing for the window displays this summer and were joined by STEM School Chattanooga students again this year.

“The elements of the displays offer creative learning experiences for our students,” said STEM School Chattanooga Principal Tony Donen. “Truly, there is something for all our students’ interests that also offer relevant experience for college applications and the workforce.”

“EPB is proud to carry on a tradition that began during the World War II era,” said EPB’s Lauren Obermark who leads the Holiday Windows project. “The Holiday Windows are a fresh expression every year of the magic of the season.”

EPB is located at 10 West MLK Boulevard in Downtown Chattanooga. The holiday window displays can be seen on the Broad and Market Street sides of the building. The holiday display extends across the street to Miller Park by the EPB Community Stage.

Public parking is available in EPB’s downtown garage, surrounding lots and metered spaces.