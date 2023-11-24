EPB Unveils Holiday Windows And Participates In New Holiday Tradition

Continuing an 80+ year tradition, EPB has unveiled its annual holiday windows at its main office in downtown Chattanooga at 10 West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

This year’s theme “Under the Sea” gives a peek into a world of sparkling underwater enchantment. EPB’s Holiday Windows come alive with shimmering coral reefs, playful sea creatures and a sense of wonder that captures the true magic of the holidays.

Window displays are visible on the Market and Broad Street sides of the building and extend into Miller Park, which will host the inaugural Festive Forest hosted by the Better Business Bureau of Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia.

What to know:

What: EPB Holiday Windows featuring “Under the Sea”

Where: Corner of Market St. and MLK Blvd., and Broad St. and MLK Blvd.

When: Thanksgiving through early January 2024

Parking: EPB garage, street parking or surface lots

Don’t miss: BBB’s Festive Forest at Miller Park

“EPB’s Holiday Windows are a wonderful way to kick off the season,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. “The windows are always a treat, and the underwater theme is sure to delight and surprise. This is a tradition for all ages.”

“The EPB Holiday Windows are a Chattanooga treasure I enjoy getting to share with my family, as mine did with me,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “The level of skill and creativity is inspiring, and incorporating our area students exposes them to important opportunities to apply what they learned in a real-world setting.”

STEM School Chattanooga students joined EPB volunteers again this year, applying their skills to festive components of the window scenes.

“Our students were so excited to participate in the EPB Holiday Windows again this year,” said STEM School Chattanooga Principal Jim David. “I’m so proud of their contributions and can’t wait for our community to enjoy their work.”

EPB employees began preparing for the window displays this summer, beginning with the selection of a theme followed by design and construction.

“Every year, I’m amazed to see the contributions of our own employee volunteers and enjoy seeing families share this tradition across generations,” said EPB President & CEO David Wade. “We are proud to be part of our community’s holiday celebration.”

“We invite our community and visitors to share our ‘Under the Sea’ adventure during the holidays,” said EPB’s Lauren Obermark who leads the Holiday Windows project. “Since EPB began the windows tradition by promoting war bonds during the 1940s, we’re challenged every year to come up with something new, and every year our amazing team of elves develops something fresh and creative to give our community.”

EPB contributed to preparations for the Festive Forest led by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia. The Festive Forest boasts 50 trees sponsored and decorated by area businesses.

“Downtown Chattanooga is a holiday destination, and we’re so pleased to contribute to what makes it special with the Festive Forest, thanks to the support of EPB and the City,” said BBB of Southeast Tennessee and Northwest Georgia President & CEO Michele Mason. “We’re also celebrating trust in our community. Festive Forest participants meet the BBB’s Standards of Trust.”

Public parking is available in EPB’s downtown garage, surrounding lots and metered spaces.