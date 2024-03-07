Experience Rock City At Night Unlike Ever Before At The All-New Flora Luna Event

See Rock City like never before at Rock City Nights: Flora Luna, the attraction’s brand-new evening experience.

Low-light lanterns illuminate this one-of-a-kind garden party with a fine selection of wine and beer, luminous art creations and locally sourced small plate food. Visit nightly from April 5 through May 12, Sunday through Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

“Flora Luna invites guests to discover Rock City in a whole new way while enjoying small bites and drinks in an artful and inspiring environment,” said Kim Jackson, Flora Luna storyteller and curator. “One-of-a-kind sculptural installations, an original musical score and poetic story stitches are woven together to invite guests to engage, reflect and contemplate what inspires them.”

"We are excited to collaborate with so many amazing artists across a variety of media to create this unique experience,” said Will Jackson, senior manager of innovation at See Rock City Inc. Flora Luna highlights Rock City’s natural environment and artfully tells the story of the Enchanted Trail’s beginnings. Follow the path that Rock City founder Frieda Carter first marked with red string over 90 years ago and be one of the first to cross the Swing-A-Long Bridge at night.

The softly lit trail winds through multiple food and beverage locations, where tastes and flavors thematically compliment the sights and sounds of the gardens’ surroundings. Hear an original musical composition by composer Tim Hinck blend with the natural sounds of water, wind and cicadas.

“Flora Luna offers guests the opportunity to learn about the amazing local farms, producers and fantastic foods that exist right here in our area,” said Aaron Reed, SRC director of food and beverage. “The southern Appalachia region is extraordinarily abundant in food, and we are proud to be a steward of that rich and wonderful heritage.”

The culinary experience begins with seasonal fruit and cheese skewers featuring Sequatchie Cove Creamery cheese and locally sourced fruits and mint. Head to Café 7 for slow-smoked brisket, fresh-braised greens and twice-fried Mediterranean wings with a regional craft beer or Italian wine. Enjoy a culinary experience with a view while listening to the tintinnabulation of the sound installation, Chime Tree.

Choose from a wide drink selection at Perch and enjoy a relaxed experience in a sittable sculpture installation and suspended woven papasan chairs in this avian-inspired location. The foodie experience continues at Hearth for cast-iron-grilled red wine-braised short rib on French potatoes and poached chicken thighs on artichokes. Make room for dessert; both Hearth and Café 7 are serving Clumpies’ Brownie a la mode and seasonal ice cream with fudge sauce.

Tickets are available online only at www.seerockcity.com/floraluna. Earn $5 off per ticket with the early bird discount code FLORA24, March 6-12. Guests can purchase a sip and savor pass with their ticket purchase to receive all food and beverage offerings at a discount. Gem members receive free admission and a free food item or non-alcoholic beverage at Parterre at The Garden Party.

Rock City is one of the South’s most popular natural attractions. Known for its unique geological and botanical wonders, the enchanted, 4,100-foot walking trail is a true marvel of nature featuring massive ancient rock formations, a large waterfall that cascades down Lookout Mountain and the Swing-A-Long Bridge that spans nearly 200 feet. Visit www.seerockcity.com for more.