Family Fun Day On The Chattanooga Green Partners With Children’s Entrepreneur Market

Whether it’s a lemonade stand or a lawn mowing service, today, children of all ages are frequently becoming entrepreneurs.

River City Company and the Children’s Entrepreneur Market invite the public for a very special version of Family Fun Day on August 12th at the Chattanooga Green. Returning are all of the attendee favorites of a typical Family Fun Day including free kite building, art making, crafts, coloring, and music, but in addition, over 40 children with ages ranging from 5- 16 will be representing a wide variety of their very own businesses.

The community is invited to support the budding business owners as they gain firsthand experience delivering their sales pitch, conducting transactions and polishing their customer service.

The Children’s Entrepreneur Market program creates a safe, fun and real-world environment for up and coming entrepreneurs to start and grow their own business. Launched in 2017, the initiative allows children to explore business and life skills where the power of hard work and innovation is organically and creatively realized.

Children gain experience such as creating goods, packaging them for sale, marketing, customer experience and handling money. Many participants have developed sophisticated products and brands, some of which are now available in local stores or on the web.

Nearly 10,000 kid entrepreneurs have used the markets and with growing demand, they have expanded their program into six new states for 2023 including Arizona, Colorado, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

There are still a limited number spaces available for kid entrepreneurs to register at the website: childrensentrepreneurmarket.com.

Family Fun Day is presented by River City Company and is sponsored by the Benwood Foundation, EPB, Elliott Davis and First Horizon Bank.