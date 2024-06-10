Father’s Day Made Easy At The Chattanooga Market This Sunday With Brews & Blues

The Chattanooga Market will be ready for families this Sunday. It’s a Dad’s Day tradition…cold, local brews and live music too.

While the temps heat up, there’s something special about an iced cold beverage while listening to blues music. This Sunday boasts, live at 12:30pm then Drew Sterchi at 2:00pm on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage.

And, it’s peak produce season with corn, tomatoes, okra, beans, squashes and so many other veggies. The Market makes it easy to shop for a Sunday night Father’s Day meal with fresh cuts of meat (Meyers Beef Farm, Barton Creek, Cove Creek, Bakers Family Pastures), seafood (Reel ‘Em In) and fresh baked breads and treats (Bluff View Bakery, Federal Bake Shop and so many others).

If BBQ is his “thing”, there are several sauces and accoutrements to deliver just the right amount of sweet or spicy (Hoff and Pepper, Evergreen and Market and, Lucky Cajun just to name a few).

Real Cajun Market has some great sausages to take home for an easy cook out. And, the food trucks continue to come by the dozens. Dad can enjoy a nice big, juicy burger at Johnny Poppers, an I Love Tacos burrito, or indulge in a jumbo hot dog from Miss Griffin’s.

Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers are a Blues based Trio out of the scenic city of Chattanooga Tennessee. This trio harnesses the key elements of Blues, Jazz, Rock and Rhythm to create a synergy that lifts audiences to new heights of musical consciousness. Rick Rushing, a native of Cincinnati Ohio, is the band leader, vocalist and guitarist. Rick is kin to the legendary Jimmy Rushing, the American Blues Shouter and vocalist for the Count Basie Big Band.

Rick can flat out play the guitar and is the main songwriter for the band. No live Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers show is ever the same, with tight original music.