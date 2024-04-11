Final Weekend Of Rock The Riverfront Features Children Entrepreneurs, Music & More

Rock the Riverfront will end with a grand finale celebrating youth in our community. Since opening in mid-March, over 30,000 people have attended the event to play on the interactive art installation, Loop by Ekumen, enjoy the entertainment by local musicians and artists along with shopping from local vendors.

Loop will be open for play until April 14 from 8:30am – 8:30pm.

Featured activities of the final weekend include:

Weekend Five Theme: “Pure Imagination”

Friday April 12:

5:00pm – 7:00pm: Featuring Corleone Tone from Chattanooga, Tennessee. He has been practicing as DJ for over 7 years and voted twice as a BEC award nominee. He definitely knows how to rock a crowd and will be returning to Rock the Riverfront to do just so.

Saturday April 13:

9:00am – 12:00pm: Children’s Entrepreneurship Market will return to the Chattanooga Green with over 80 youth entrepreneurs ready to sell you their unique creations. The booths are run completely by the youth allowing them to learn business techniques including sales, marketing and finances.

10:00am – 11:30am: Ensamble de Mexico promotes and celebrates culture and traditions through dances from the state of the Republic of Mexico. They will be on the stage with performances and the audience is encouraged to join in the fun.

1:00pm – 2:00pm: Be the Change Youth Initiative & In the Company of Wolves will be on the main stage performing music and sharing their passion of making sure youth, especially those struggling with their mental health, feel seen, heard and loved.

6:00pm – 7:00pm: Interval will cap off the weekend with their upbeat indie sounds. They have been featured at Road to Nightfall as winners in 2023.

In addition to the performances, the City of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors Department will be at the event sharing how the community can support the Nation Park City initiative.

"Chattanooga is taking a bold step to celebrate and enhance our natural assets by being nominated as the first National Park City in America. By recognizing the immense value of our natural beauty, history and culture, we aim to better protect these treasures and improve access for all residents to experience the outdoors. A National Park City designation would solidify Chattanooga's reputation as one of the most livable cities with an unparalleled quality of life surrounded by incredible natural beauty and recreational opportunities right outside our doors. We invite all Chattanoogans to embrace this vision of becoming a true city in a park that prioritizes conservation and connecting people to nature," said Brian Smith, Communications & Marketing Director for City of Chattanooga Parks & Outdoors.

For those unable to attend and would still like to learn more, they can visit: https://www.chattanooganationalparkcity.org/

“As we continue to work with the City of Chattanooga toward Evolving our Riverfront Parks and implementing aspects from the ONE Riverfront plan, Rock the Riverfront continues to allow us to test concepts in a fun and interactive way with the community. By featuring local music and entertainers, hosting Loop by Ekumen and highlighting local food and art vendors, we are attracting tens of thousands of people to the Chattanooga Green and providing a unique experience in the Riverfront District. We loop forward to continuing our work to breathe life into the district over the next few years,” said Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company.

Rock the Riverfront will be free and open to the public from March 14 – April 14, 2024, from 8:30am – 8:30pm. The event is sponsored by the Benwood Foundation, Lyndhurst Foundation, EPB, Chattanooga Tourism Company, ArtsBuild, Tennessee Arts Commission, Coca-Cola, Elliott Davis, First Horizon, Miller & Martin, Tennessee Valley Authority, Council Fire, Downtown Chattanooga Alliance, City of Chattanooga, SVN Second Story Real Estate, G93 WMPZ, Power 94, Tennessee American Water, Food City, HK Architects and Chattanooga Land Company.

Loop, by EKUMEN, a co-production of Quartier des spectacles Partnership and Ekumen, and distributed by QDSinternational.