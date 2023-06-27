First Culture Festival Along Rossville BLVD Coming This July

The BLVD Project and Rossville Downtown Development Authority are teaming up again to host another summer market series.

Hundreds of people visited the June market named the “Music and Makers” festival. The next market is on Friday, July 7 from 5:00- 9:00 p.m. Later in the summer, a children’s festival will be held on August 4, with a magic show and sandcastle station.

The BLVD is a grassroots organization that seeks to improve food access, safety, transportation, aesthetics, and business along the Rossville Blvd corridor. The markets will be located at 207 Chickamauga Ave. Rossville, GA and will feature vendors selling locally grown produce, flowers, original artwork, and consumable personal goods.

The organizations hosted summer markets that were well-attended and well-received by the community last year. Karen McKinney, who is the market manager for The BLVD, says their mission is to foster new growth in the community and provide a destination for families and friends that is affordable and local. “We anticipate that visitors to our market will enjoy the vendors, food, and entertainment available and will appreciate the unique and welcoming atmosphere we have created,” said McKinney.

The culture festival in July will have entertainment and food from a variety of cultures, and kids are encouraged to come to the market in August to build sandcastles, listen to music, and see a magic show.

Culture Chatt is a sponsor of the July market and Co-Founder Jaime Kerns says she believes in the vision of supporting and celebrating diversity along Rossville Blvd. “We at Culture Chatt intentionally seek to partner with community groups that provide space and opportunity for Chattanoogans to gather, connect, and support each other through sharing their culture, business, or both. We desire to build a proud community that is resilient, united, and able to create a successful future in Chattanooga,” said Kerns.

Interested vendors can email rossvilleblvdmarket@gmail.com for more information. More details can be found by visiting the Rossville/BLVD Open Air Market Facebook page.