Get Ready To Dance To The Classics With Big Band Day At The Chattanooga Market

Rounding out the 2023 season, the Chattanooga Market brings back a local favorite for many this Sunday, November 12th. Big Band Day brings folks out for a jitter bug of a time. The day features local favorite Sweet Georgia Sound, playing big band and swing tunes from the 30's and 40s.

Sweet Georgia Sound will take the stage, for the day, starting at 12:30 this Sunday. The 20+ member band is well known for a variety of ballroom dance music that includes classic and modern big band, swing, Latin, and waltz tunes. A little known fact about Sweet Georgia Sound: a subset of this ensemble also morphs into The Wurstbrats during the annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest.

With only two more Sundays left at the First Horizon Pavilion before the producer-only Market moves indoors to the Chattanooga Convention Center, there's still opportunity to purchase the season's pick of fall produce. The next few Sundays are an opportunity for shoppers to scout out their holiday needs and place any special food orders or commission specialty items from artists for gift giving.

Another treat, patrons can observe the Quilts of Valor presentation where several Veteran’s will be recipients of hand made quilts to honor them for their service. The mission of this incredible organization is to "Cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor." This presentation, held each year at Chattanooga Market, is made possible by local Chattanooga Quilts—makers of these beautifully hand-crafted quilts.