Goal! Chattanooga Football Club Tickets Joins Chattanooga Library Family Pass Program

The Chattanooga Public Library and the Chattanooga Football Club have teamed up to offer CFC home match tickets for free through CPL’s family pass program.

Anyone with a valid CPL card can check out a pass from any library location that is redeemable for up to 2 adult tickets and 4 child tickets.

CFC recently announced their 2024 Schedule which features 14 home and 14 away matches. All home matches at Finley Stadium will be available through CPL’s family passes, starting with their first match on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Each library location will have one pass for each match, and the passes can be redeemed at the CFC Box Office, located in front of the south end of Finley Stadium starting 1 hour and 30 minutes before the event. Passes will only be given out no more than 2 weeks prior to the event date, and they are available on a first come, first serve basis. Passes for the first CFC match on March 16 will be available to checkout on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

"Bringing people together for shared experiences is a key strategy for building a stronger community. The bonds that tie us together as Chattanoogans are made stronger when people connect at festivals, concerts, and sporting events," said Mayor Tim Kelly. "This expansion of the library's family pass program to CFC is a perfect example of how local government and business can partner to create those social connections, and make them accessible to all. Thank you to CFC and the library's other family pass program partners for giving all Chattanoogans access to gatherings that build community."

“The Chattanooga Public Library family pass program embodies everything we are about at CFC,” said Chattanooga Football Club CEO Alton Byrd. “We want our matches to be accessible and enjoyable for the whole family, and we are excited about this collaboration and opportunity. We want people who may have never been to a match before to come and experience the community of a CFC matchday. We look forward to welcoming everyone at Finley throughout the 2024 season!”

CPL also offers family passes to the Chattanooga Zoo, Creative Discovery Museum, Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera at all locations, as well as passes to Chattanooga Audubon Society and Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center available at the downtown location only.

More information about CFC and their upcoming matches can be found at chattanoogafc.com. Library locations, events, hours, and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.