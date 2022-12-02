Hamilton County Students & Families Invited To Winter Break Spectacular

To kick off the holiday vacation for thousands of students in Hamilton County, “Winter Break Spectacular” is returning to Miller Park for an afternoon of holiday themed activities on Friday December 16th.

The free and open to the public event will begin at 2pm with holiday music, oversized games, face painting, balloon animals, soccer, art activities, pictures with the Chattanooga Elf and holiday treats.

The Winter Break Spectacular will culminate with a screening of the holiday classic “Elf” featuring Will Ferrell starting at sunset. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to the event.

Families who come out for the Winter Break Spectacular can also enjoy the EPB Holiday Windows located across the street from Miller Park in the street-facing windows of EPB’s downtown building along both Market and Broad Street.

The magical holiday scenes were created by EPB employees and STEM School Chattanooga students who are continuing a seasonal tradition that dates back to the 1940s. EPB is also offering free parking to attendees in the parking garage located on 10th street.

“The Winter Break Spectacular is a perfect start to the holiday break for families. We are excited to offer this free event filled with art, music and entertainment along with showcasing local talent in Downtown Chattanooga” stated Emily Mack, President & CEO of River City Company.

Event Details: