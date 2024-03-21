HES Dog Kennels Are Full, Adoption Fees Waived Through March 24th

by

HES is once again battling overcapacity in their dog kennels.

With more dogs coming in than leaving, they are calling on our community to help by either adopting or fostering to make room at the shelter.

Adoption fees waived for adult dogs through March 24th.

If you've been thinking about adding a new furry friend to your family, now is the PERFECT time to adopt. They have over a hundred dogs to choose from, in all different sizes, temperaments, and breeds. They have just what you're looking for: View Adoptable Dogs

Can't adopt right now? Give fostering a try. Fostering a dog frees up space in their kennels to make room for incoming animals that need their help. HES provides all supplies and you'll have access to 24/7 support. They'll match you with your perfect foster fit for your household: Sign Up To Foster

by

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

March 21, 2024

Friday

March 22, 2024

Saturday

March 23, 2024

Sunday

March 24, 2024

Monday

March 25, 2024

Tuesday

March 26, 2024

Wednesday

March 27, 2024

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse

View more