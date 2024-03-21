HES Dog Kennels Are Full, Adoption Fees Waived Through March 24th

HES is once again battling overcapacity in their dog kennels.

With more dogs coming in than leaving, they are calling on our community to help by either adopting or fostering to make room at the shelter.

Adoption fees waived for adult dogs through March 24th.

If you've been thinking about adding a new furry friend to your family, now is the PERFECT time to adopt. They have over a hundred dogs to choose from, in all different sizes, temperaments, and breeds. They have just what you're looking for: View Adoptable Dogs

Can't adopt right now? Give fostering a try. Fostering a dog frees up space in their kennels to make room for incoming animals that need their help. HES provides all supplies and you'll have access to 24/7 support. They'll match you with your perfect foster fit for your household: Sign Up To Foster