HES Helps Facilitate The Transport Of 54 Shelter Cats To Pennsylvania

Last week, staff and volunteers with the Humane Educational Society helped to organize and facilitate one of their largest cat transports of the year: 54 cats traveled to Pennsylvania on a plane.

A large number of staff and volunteers at HES, along with help from their partnering organizations, had a hand in making this happen. There were transport coordinators, a pilot, volunteers, staff, not to mention all the paperwork that goes along with keeping all the cats organized.

Many of the transported cats were cured of various ailments in HES care prior to transport and many others had been with the local since they were being bottle fed by fosters.

"It takes a tremendous amount of work for these endeavors to be successful and we are fortunate to have many of those folks who care enough on our team," HES noted in their monthly newsletter. "Thank you to everyone who showed up for these cats and made this flight possible. The cats are better off because of you and maybe have a family for the holidays already. The best gift ever!"

If you are looking for a pet to add to your home, HES is currently hosting "Whisker Wonderland" where they are offering free adoptions for all animals (except for puppies) through the end of the month.

To learn more, visit HES online at www.heschatt.org/adopt