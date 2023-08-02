HES Joins NBC/Universal Local’s ‘Clear The Shelters’ Pet Adoption & Donation Campaign

The Humane Educational Society has joined NBCUniversal Local’s 2023 Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign from Aug. 1 to 31.

This is the ninth consecutive year NBC and Telemundo owned stations are partnering with affiliate stations, animal shelters and rescues to promote pet adoption and raise funds for animal welfare. Since its inception in 2015, Clear The Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes.

Throughout the month of August, HES is waiving adoption fees on all available animals, excluding puppies under 6 months old. With nearly 500 animals currently in care, we hope the campaign will reduce this number by finding pets forever homes, and help make space for more incoming animals that still need our help in the community.

The 2023 Clear The Shelters will also feature online donations through Greater Good Charities. Donors have the option to cover transaction fees with their donation so that 100% goes directly to the shelter or rescue of their choice.

For the first week of August, Hill's Science Diet is matching dollar for dollar all Clear The Shelter donations up to $25,000. HES donors can make their contribution through the following link: www.clearthesheltersfund.org/?form=FUNUNJABPTH

For more on Clear The Shelters, visit ClearTheShelters.com and the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

To apply for adoption: heschatt.org/dogs

HES Hours: