Humane Educational Society Encourages A Firework-Free Fourth Of July For Pet Safety And Wellness

This 4th of July, make a difference instead of making noise.

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society invites the community to skip the fireworks this year, and rather than burning away your money, make a donation to HES instead.

HES fully supports Independence Day, but it’s one of the biggest days of the year for pets to go missing. Shelters across the country are already at capacity, and almost always see a spike in lost pets who get spooked by fireworks. They encourage the community to make a pledge to forgo fireworks this year to help reduce the number of lost pets in Chattanooga, and across our country.

When you donate to HES in lieu of spending money on fireworks, you are actively making a difference in the lives of animals, and sparking a change.

“Let’s celebrate a firework-free Fourth of July, and give animals food, not fear,” said Rebecca Bryan, Executive Director of Humane Educational Society. “HES encourages individuals to donate to the shelter instead of participating in fireworks.”

"Noise and disruption from fireworks is hard on many pets," Bryan said. "We see so many dogs getting lost during the weeks leading up to and after the holiday. These sounds can be very traumatizing to dogs and cause them to try to run and hide. It can also be traumatizing for dogs who are contained indoors. They can still hear and feel the sounds of fireworks. It can cause anxiety, and some dogs have to be medicated to endure the stress.”

“I think it’s a brilliant idea,” Jim Kennedy, Board President of Humane Educational Society said. “Shelters across our nation are struggling with an abundance of overpopulation. Many of us just don’t have room for more. On our website we are asking: 'Don't buy fireworks, and instead donate resources to animals in need.'”

HES has an unwavering commitment to provide the highest quality of care and safety to each animal that enters the shelter.

To learn more or donate, visit heschatt.org/sparkchange