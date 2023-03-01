Humane Educational Society Is Hosting A St. PAW-trick's Day Adoption Event All Month Long

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society invites adopters to test their luck this month in celebration of St. PAW-trick's Day.

Throughout the month of March, anyone who adopts an animal from HES can spin the wheel of chance to win a prize, including waiving their new pet's adoption fee.

Other prizes include reduced adoption prices, free pet ID tags and credit to the Humane Educational Society Boutique and Thrift store.

HES encourages adopters to help change the luck of the animals in the shelter this month by opening their homes and giving them a forever family.

All adoptions include spay/neuter, microchipping, age-appropriate vaccinations, heartworm tests for dogs and FIV/FeLV tests for cats.

HES Hours:

Tuesday through Saturday 12pm - 5pm

Sunday 12pm - 4pm

The Humane Educational Society is an independent 501(c) animal shelter located in Chattanooga. Approximately 4,500 homeless pets are served through HES each year. They provide animal protection services in Hamilton County, adoptions, community vaccine clinics, youth educational programs, volunteer and foster opportunities, and more.

Learn more by visiting www.heschatt.org