Ice On The Landing's Last Week Features A Skillet Curling Tournament

This is the last week to enjoy outdoor ice skating at Ice on the Landing at the First Horizon Pavilion.

This popular winter ice rink (made of real ice) will close its season on Sunday, January 28, but not without some special activities in the meantime.

And don’t forget, since it’s under a large overhead covering this year, they are open even when it rains. Convenient parking is available starting at $1 per hour.

Ticket pricing for ice skating is $12 for an adult ticket and $10 for a child ticket aged 12 and under. These prices include skates and a 60-minute skate session.

This week’s schedule features the following special hours for skating:

Tuesday and Wednesday skating hours will be 4:00-8:00pm

Thursday 4:00-6:00pm

Friday 3:30-10:30pm

Saturday 6:30-10:30pm

Sunday (last day!) 3:00-7:00pm

This week also includes the popular Skillet Curling Tournament, beginning Thursday.

Thursday, Skillet Curling Tournament 6:00-10:00pm

Saturday, 9:00am-6:00pm

Sunday Finals! 9:00am-2:00pm

For those who are not familiar, the Skillet Curling competition is Chattanooga’s unique interpretation of the traditional ice sport of curling, but using Lodge cast iron skillets that are thrown on the ice, in a game combining elements of curling, bocce and shuffleboard. A record number of 32 teams will compete in this year's tournament, including creative team names such as Wu Tang Pans, Red Hot Skillet Lickers Twirly Curls and Sweeping Beauties.

Besides offering some truly unique fun, the Skillet Curling Tournament has become a significant fund raiser for the Chattanooga Food Bank. The fundraising goal this year is $35,000, which would be enough to feed 100,000 local families. Tournament fees, Naked River beer and Parkway Pourhouse gumbo sales on site all support the cause. The Skillet Curling Tournament is FREE for spectators.

On Wednesday, January 24, the Walter E. Boehm Birth Defects Center will receive 20% of skating proceeds as part of their "We Give Wednesday" program.

Friday, January 26, the Chattanooga Football Club will have its popular inflatable soccer field on site from 4:00-7:00pm for free fun.

As always, enjoy the Jalapeno Corndog food truck, the hot chocolate trailer as well as the popular “Chill Zone,” offering seating, a television screen and fire pits.

Details on hours of operation and ticket purchases are available at www.iceonthelanding.com