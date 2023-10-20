International Market And More Series Returns For Día De Los Santos

Art 120’s International Market and More series continues to Highlight Chattanooga’s Diversity.

Art 120 is organizing three market events in Patten Parkway for the public to enjoy. The events will begin October 28th, and will close in late spring of 2023.

Conveniently located downtown off Georgia Avenue, between 8th Street and ML King Boulevard, each event is free to the public and will support up to twenty vendors that reflect Chattanooga’s beautifully diverse community. Art 120’s International Market and More events are free, family-friendly and open to the public.

Saturday, October 28th kicks off their cultural market series by highlighting Chattanooga’s Latin American community with a special Día de los Santos celebration featuring traditional dance from local Folklorico groups, Latin artwork, Dia De Los Santos art activities, and lots of great food from Guatemala, Brazil, Haiti, and more.

The Bessie Smith Cultural Center is also hosting a Halloween Bash across the street so attendees can enjoy events from two local arts and cultural organizations.

As part of the Patten Parkway series, The International Market and More will return with street food and local performances and artwork for Artists’ Sunday on November 26th and end the year with a huge International Market for Mainx24 on December 2nd.

Special thanks to our Patten Parkway Cultural Partners: River City Company, ArtsBuild, The City of Chattanooga, Reagan Outdoor, Tennessee Arts Commission, and Z.C. Patten Fund.