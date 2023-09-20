IRONMAN Chattanooga Returns To The Scenic City With Over 1,700 Registered Athletes

IRONMAN Chattanooga, a part of the VinFast IRONMAN North America Series, returns to Chattanooga this weekend.

The event stands as a globally renowned triathlon, highlighting the exceptional dedication, strength, and resilience of athletes from around the world. 

The event welcomes over 1,700 registered athletes representing 49 U.S. states and 22 countries. It will have an estimated economic impact of $8.8 million in the community. The race and other activities will occur in various locations across Chattanooga and surrounding areas. 

Among the registered athletes, there is a wide age range spanning from 18 to 81, with diverse backgrounds, including cancer survivors and former MLB draft picks.

Athletes will swim 2.4 miles down the Tennessee River, bike a 116-mile course taking riders into Northern Georgia, and run 26.2 miles through downtown Chattanooga neighborhoods and the Tennessee Riverwalk to finish at Ross’s Landing. 

IRONMAN Chattanooga offers numerous designated spectator zones along the course and will provide complimentary shuttle service for supporters looking to cheer on the athletes along the bike course in Chickamauga, GA. Additionally, spectators can enhance their experience by utilizing the IRONMAN Athlete Tracker App, available for download on iOS and Android platforms.  

EVENT SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 

  • 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. IRONMAN Village/Athlete check-in 

Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 

  • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. IRONMAN Village/Athlete check-in 
  • 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Opening Ceremony 

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 

  • 9 a.m. IRONKIDS Chattanooga Fun Run start 
  • 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. IRONMAN Village  

Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 

  • 7:30 a.m. 2023 IRONMAN Chattanooga race start 
  • 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.  Spectator Shuttle from Ross’s Landing to downtown Chickamauga, GA 
  • 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. IRONMAN Village  
  • 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Finisher Party  

Monday, Sept. 25, 2023  

  • 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. IRONMAN Village  
  • 9:30 a.m. Awards Ceremony 

View the full schedule here.  

