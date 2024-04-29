It's A Berry Good Cinco De Mayo At The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

For many, Sunday Funday holds a special place in their hearts. It’s a weekly routine that brings people together for not only shopping local, but to enjoy a sense of community at the Chattanooga Market.

There’s a fresh theme each week, too, that keeps them coming back. This Sunday, May 5th, is a fan favorite—Strawberry Festival.

It’s certainly strawberry season, which is no small feat. Strawberry plants are planted in late winter or early spring and, like all farm fresh produce, their success is dependent on Mother Nature.

And this year is special—it’s also CINCO DE MAYO.

Chattanooga Market will host a few specialty farms this Sunday with their fresh picked berries with the goal of putting a basket in every set of arms. Melon Patch Farms, The Georgia Peach Truck and, RC Farms (new at Chattanooga Market) will be amongst the strawberry providers.

Many of the week’s vendors will join in with strawberry themed items or foods—it’s always fun to see the creations these talented makers bring. Strawberry ice cream, strawberry salsa, and strawberry candles are just a few of the spinoffs ideas sure to be found.

Live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage will be a special treat for Cinco de Mayo . The Mariachi Sol of Dalton will play live from 12pm - 3pm.

The day would not be complete without a host of food trucks to satisfy everyone’s palette. Taco’s, empanadas and margaritas will be a great choice for the Latin holiday. The Mix It Up booth will be offering strawberry margaritas on this special Cinco de Mayo.

The full season schedule can be found at ChattanoogaMarket.com.

Chattanooga Market