It's Your Chance To Learn To Play “Korfball” At The East Ridge Community Center

This Friday, June 30, the East Ridge Community Center, located at 1515 Tombras Avenue, will begin offering classes to people of all ages on how to play a sport called “Korfball.”

Classes will be held each Friday from 6pm–7pm. Although new to Chattanooga, “Korfball,” is a sport that originated in the Netherlands in 1902 and is actually popular in 69 countries, including the United States.

East Ridge’s weekly “Korfball” sessions will be taught by Michelle van den Bos who was born and raised in the Netherlands and has played “Korfball” her entire life. She moved to the States in 2018 and is passionate about teaching the sport to folks in this area.

If learning a new sport feels intimidating, Michelle wants everyone to know that anyone at most any age can quickly learn how to play “Korfball.” A mix-gendered sport, “Korfball” is played by two teams of eight players with four female players and four male players in each team.

Players can only defend players of the same gender. The objective is to throw the ball into a netless basket (the Korf), that is mounted on a 11.5 feet high pole. The rules prevent physical strength dominating the game. Blocking, tackling, and holding are not allowed, nor is kicking the ball. Players score by throwing the ball through the opposing team's basket.

“The community aspect of the sport itself, plus being able to provide this for free, my employees and I are so excited to learn this sport alongside the community members from such a great teacher,” exclaimed Hannah Spear, Community Center Coordinator. “Programs like this one are exactly what this community needs.”

So if you are still hesitant about trying “Korfball,” just be aware that research has proven that learning a new sport has many benefits. It can help you stay in shape, learn new skills, meet new people, boost friendships, build relationships, improve social skills, teach self-esteem and personal resilience, and instill lifelong values.

For more information about “Korfball” and joining in on the free lessons, contact Hannah Spear, Coordinator at East Ridge Community Center. at 423-486-2034, or email her at hspear@eastridgetn.gov.