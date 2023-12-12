Kitchen Incubator To Host Christmas Market And Parade This Saturday

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, powered by LAUNCH, will host its first Christmas Market and Parade on Saturday, December 16. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is located at 5704 Marlin Road, in the Eastgate complex.
The market will feature nearly 20 vendors (listed below) offering a variety of holiday specials. In addition to the vendors, food trucks (listed below) of all cuisines will be on hand. Everyone attending is asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy that will be donated to the Forgotten Child Fund. The parade begins at 11 AM.
Pat Rowe, KIC Member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager said, “As everyone is out shopping this weekend, we encourage families to come experience KIC’s Christmas Market and Parade. If you’ve been to one of our Food Truck Friday events or to the Food Truck Festival, you know this market and parade will be fun and good eating for the whole family . . . and, don’t forget to bring a new unwrapped toy for the Forgotten Child Fund.”
Vendors
- Flavourful Seasoning Co.
- Billy's Mac Attack
- Yoh's Handmade
- Treats By Storm
- Parks Chicken LLC
- C & C Candy Co
- Robert Emery Chocolate
- Rose-A Skin Care
- Zen Zone @ Midtown
- Qvinty Sauces
- Daisy Que’s Closet
- Saucy Brown Girl
- Que T Beauty LLC
- Triecey Unique Pieces
- Walk In Closet
- Roma Burn By Iron
- Mo Lemonade
- Fancy Pants Enchanted Creations
Food Trucks
- Nola Girls Gumbo
- The Bistro
- Freaky Funnels
- Aiza’s Kusina
- Jonny Poppers
- Look- Out 4 Sliders
- Saks Wing Shak
- Grind Head Coffee
- Fud Vybez
- Truckin Treats
- The Char-Pit
- Windy City Eatz
- The Oatmeal Experience
- The Frozen Frenzy
- California Smothered Burrito
- Wing Top Tots
- Mac’s Subs and Fries
- Straight To The Stomach
- Cold Fusions Fried Ice Cream
- Bhamanooga Wings
LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses. LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC).