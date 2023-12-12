Kitchen Incubator To Host Christmas Market And Parade This Saturday

The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga, powered by LAUNCH, will host its first Christmas Market and Parade on Saturday, December 16. The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga is located at 5704 Marlin Road, in the Eastgate complex.

The market will feature nearly 20 vendors (listed below) offering a variety of holiday specials. In addition to the vendors, food trucks (listed below) of all cuisines will be on hand. Everyone attending is asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy that will be donated to the Forgotten Child Fund. The parade begins at 11 AM.

Pat Rowe, KIC Member Support Specialist and Outreach Manager said, “As everyone is out shopping this weekend, we encourage families to come experience KIC’s Christmas Market and Parade. If you’ve been to one of our Food Truck Friday events or to the Food Truck Festival, you know this market and parade will be fun and good eating for the whole family . . . and, don’t forget to bring a new unwrapped toy for the Forgotten Child Fund.”

Vendors

Flavourful Seasoning Co.

Billy's Mac Attack

Yoh's Handmade

Treats By Storm

Parks Chicken LLC

C & C Candy Co

Robert Emery Chocolate

Rose-A Skin Care

Zen Zone @ Midtown

Qvinty Sauces

Daisy Que’s Closet

Saucy Brown Girl

Que T Beauty LLC

Triecey Unique Pieces

Walk In Closet

Roma Burn By Iron

Mo Lemonade

Fancy Pants Enchanted Creations

Food Trucks

Nola Girls Gumbo

The Bistro

Freaky Funnels

Aiza’s Kusina

Jonny Poppers

Look- Out 4 Sliders

Saks Wing Shak

Grind Head Coffee

Fud Vybez

Truckin Treats

The Char-Pit

Windy City Eatz

The Oatmeal Experience

The Frozen Frenzy

California Smothered Burrito

Wing Top Tots

Mac’s Subs and Fries

Straight To The Stomach

Cold Fusions Fried Ice Cream

Bhamanooga Wings

LAUNCH Chattanooga is a local nonprofit organization that strives to support start-up and early stage entrepreneurs with a focus on Black-owned, women-owned and micro-businesses. LAUNCH began in 2011 and owns and operates the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga (KIC).