MAINx24 Festival Returns With All-Day Events Celebrating Chattanooga’s Southside

The 17th annual MAINx24 parade and street festival will take place on the Southside on Saturday, Dec. 2. RISE Chattanooga will sponsor the annual $5 pancake breakfast at Firehall #1.

Starting at 8 a.m. with breakfast specials, look for donut holes at Niedlov’s Bakery and breakfast burritos and churros at Conga. At 9 a.m., swing by Shady’s Corner for a Syrup & Eggs pop-up and Main Street Meats for a variety of biscuit sandwiches.

The 24-hour-long festival will continue with the MAINx24 EPB Southside Parade at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street. The parade is Chattanooga’s biggest parade, sponsored by EPB for 17 years! Following the parade, you’ll find crafts, shopping, music in the air and the wonderful aromas of Chattanooga food. Events include local shops offering discounts and door prizes, restaurants offering special menus, artisans in action, music, dancing, letters to Santa, and fun for all ages - all in celebration of Main Street and the surrounding Southside.

Thanks to generous sponsorship and volunteers from Volkswagen Chattanooga, crossing guards will be located on Main Street at several intersections to increase safety and slow traffic following the parade. Volkswagen employees will assist pedestrians at the crosswalks. Festival-goers are encouraged to obey traffic laws and look for volunteers wearing safety vests and cross Main Street at designated crosswalks.

Don’t miss your favorite events that are back again this year:

MAINx24 EPB Southside Parade, Main Street, 10:30 a.m. is the highlight of MAINx24! View the parade on Main Street starting at the Corner of Main and Jefferson Street and traveling West on Main St. to Broad Street. This event will continue rain or shine!

The World Heavyweight Chili Championship hosted by green|spaces is at 326 E Main St. at 11 a.m.

The Adult Big Wheel Race benefitting SoundCorps is back starting at 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Architectural Surfaces.

Stop by Scenic City Orthodontics to write and mail letters to Santa Claus.

Hi-Fi Clyde’s is back with an all-day block party from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will partner with Red Bull for a Holly Jolly DJ Dance Party.

The all-ages comedy show will return to The Comedy Catch featuring Mr. Showtime.

New this year, Main Line Tattoo will host a Dolly Parton-inspired Christmas celebration and art show. Clumpies Ice Cream will have a food truck alley outside of their shop where attendees can enjoy local food trucks, music, lawn games, hourly specials, and a Piñata game benefitting Toys for Tots.

The Backstage Bar will get the live music started with a performance from Danimal Planet on Station Street following the parade, and Tim Lewis Music will play starting at 7 p.m. The Signal will host Sparkle City Disco, Nashville’s premier vinyl disco DJs, starting at 7 p.m.

From 10:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Comedy Catch will play the Love and Marriage Game where couples can answer questions from Bad Santa about how well they know each other. The long-running Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night will return at The Granfalloon for one special show featuring comics from New York City and the Southeast.

Connect with MainX24 on Facebook to keep up with all the events happening throughout the day, including dozens of kid-friendly activities like face painting and decorating letters to Santa, as well as discounts and door prizes at shops up and down Main Street.

Visit Mainx24.com for the full schedule.