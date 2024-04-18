“May The Fourth Be With You” Star Wars Family Fun Event Returns to Collegedale

Collegedale Parks and Recreation is bringing back their “May The Fourth Be With You” event on Saturday, May 4th.

Expand May the Fourth Event 2024 - 2

The event is for all ages and families to join other fans of the beloved movie Star Wars in an evening of fun activities. Participants will learn agility and basic combat, test their skills, enjoy crafts, take photos, and purchase themed beverages.

“Those who attend this event can receive instruction from Greg Roy’s Martial Arts, meet and greet with characters, crafts with the Collegedale Public Library, and purchase themed drinks from Appaloosa Moon,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor.

This event is free and no registration is required to attend. Participants will need to report to the Collegedale Commons at 4750 Swinyar Drive on May 4th from 4:00pm-7:00pm.

“We are happy to announce that we have opened this event to all ages and families,” exclaimed Clark. “Once again, we will be looking to hand out the title of Best Costume and hope that everyone joins in dressing in their best Star Wars outfit.”

For additional information, please contact Collegedale Parks and Recreation at (423) 468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.