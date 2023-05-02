McKamey Animal Center Announces Empty The Shelters National Adoption Event

BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is excited to announce it will team up with Dogtopia for the foundation's first “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event of 2023.

From May 1 to May 15, BISSELL Pet Foundation's Spring National “Empty the Shelters” will occur at more than 350 shelters in 45 states with pets available for adoption for just $50 or less, including McKamey Animal Center.

McKamey Animal Center will participate May 2nd through 14th offering fee-waived adoptions for ALL adult and senior dogs and cats. MAC currently has over 150 pets who are available for adoption and looking for loving homes to call their own. Interested adopters do not need an appointment to visit the MAC Adoptions Center, or to adopt.

All pets will be spayed or neutered (altered/fixed), microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines and de-wormed before going home with their new families. All adoptions will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. All interested adopters can find more details online at www.mckameyanimalcenter.org.

Since the 2016 inception of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters,” nearly 140,000 pets at 605 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada have received second chances. An average of 1,000 shelter pets are adopted each day during each quarterly national event. Through this partnership and continued support, the foundation is looking forward to reaching more pets in more shelters and communities during this upcoming event.

"BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia's partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event."

BISSELL's Empty the Shelter adoption events helped to adopt out hundreds of animals from McKamey Animal Center into the local Chattanooga community in 2022, and MAC is extremely grateful to continue this life-saving partnership in 2023.

“As we are continuing to navigate this emergency sheltering crisis, life-saving events like Empty the Shelters truly make the difference in the lives of these pets,” said Director of Advancement, Lauren Mann, “We are so grateful to Dogtopia, as well as BISSELL Pet Foundation and Cathy Bissell for their continued support of MAC.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation and McKamey Animal Center urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements.

For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as www.mckameyanimalcenter.org