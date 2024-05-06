Mother’s Day Will Get All Wrapped Up At The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

It’s a 24 year tradition, bringing MOM to Chattanooga Market for Mother’s Day. And there’s good reason… a day spent with family, fresh flowers, delicious lunch options, live music and unique gifts makes it an easy choice.

This weekend boasts nearly 200 vendors and eateries at the First Horizon Pavilion. Selections from vendors always vary from arts & crafts, artisan foods, farm foods, flowers, soaps, candles, jewelry and so much more. And fresh cut flower bouquets are a Mother’s Day must-have.

And thanks to Market sponsor, Acura of Chattanooga, patrons can pick up a free shopping tote to manage all of their fresh finds of the day (while supplies last).

Spring is a special time at Chattanooga Market. Folks come out for the sunshine, fresh produce and gifts that they’ve been missing all winter. Each week the produce options become more prolific leading up to the full bounty in Summer.

There are several events to highlight in weeks to come. Memorial Day weekend is one to put on the calendar. Saturday, May 25th is the annual Chattanooga Beer Fest (ticketed event) which benefits the Chattanooga Market. And, Chattanooga Street Food Festival is on Sunday, May 26th.

This Sunday, May 12th, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage:

The Chattanooga River Market continues on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza each Saturday from 10am-5pm. FREE Yoga is offered at 10am, BYOM (Bring Your Own Mat). This strolling market consists of dozens of Chattanooga Market vendors, focusing on artisan foods, arts and crafts. Live music is a staple each Saturday as well.