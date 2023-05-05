Music, Movies, Art Cars And More Coming To Downtown Chattanooga At Multiple Events

As downtown Chattanooga’s economic development organization, River City Company is announcing the next series of Summer events for Downtown Chattanooga.

Highlighting art, culture and a diverse set of entertainers, River City Company is partnering with a variety of non-profits to host free events for the community to enjoy.

Upcoming events include:

Event: Art Car Street Party

Date & Time: May 12, 7pm – 10pm

Location: Patten Square, 818 Georgia Ave

Activities: Put on your best merrymaking attire and join the Art 120 crew for a fun night of music, fire sculptures and a whimsical array of art cars.

Cost: Free To Attend

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/716713583563786

Event: Family Fun Day

Date & Time: May 13, 9am – 12pm

Location: Chattanooga Green 100 Chestnut Street

Activities: Make art creations with the Hunter Memorial Foundation and Artsbuild, children and young at heart can get their face painted, and River City Kites will be hosting kite making sessions. Oversized games will be open for play along with music by DJ Tony Dub.

Cost: Free to attend

Event link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-fun-day-tickets-617244463807

Event: Music & Movies in Miller

Date & Time: May 27 & July 29, 6pm – 11pm

Location: Miller Park 900 Market Street

Activities: Free & Fun for the entire family! Music & Movies in Miller returns in May and celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a screening of the original “The Karate Kid” on the big screen at Miller Park. Learn how it all started - Cobra Kai vs Miyagi Do; wax on, wax off; and “It's okay to lose to opponent, must not lose to fear.” Oversized games, music, food trucks, art activities and more start at 6pm with the live music at 7:15pm and the movie beginning at sunset. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets for the event. The original 1995 Jumanji will be the featured movie for July with a costume contest for best animal.

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/192289920312345

“Our mission is to foster a vibrant and thriving downtown that is the economic, social and cultural center of Chattanooga. Events like the Art Car Takeover and Music & Movies in Miller provide an opportunity to showcase local artist and food vendors, attract people to our small businesses and feature local musicians,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “It is only through strong partnerships with other organizations and the support of our generous donors, that these events are free and welcoming for all to enjoy our downtown.”

For more information about River City Company along with upcoming events, visit: www.rivercitycompany.com