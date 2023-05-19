Music & Movies In Miller Celebrates AAPI Month With Activities & “The Karate Kid”

To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, River City Company welcome families, residents and visitors to enjoy a night of fun in downtown Chattanooga with the return of Music & Movies in Miller on Saturday May 27.

The free and open to the public event will begin at 6:00pm with food trucks, artist vendors, oversized games, and an interactive session with Capoeira. Starting at 7:00pm, FlashDrive will be performing a set of Top 40’s hits of rock, pop, funk, and disco spanning seven decades of music. Following the band, attendees are invited to learn new movements with Taekwondo by HannerTKD.

The evening will conclude with a screening of the original “The Karate Kid” on the big screen starting at sunset. Attendees are invited to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie under the stars. The event is sponsored by the Benwood Foundation, EPB, Elliott Davis and First Horizon. For more information, visit: facebook.com/events/192289920312345

“Our mission is to foster a vibrant and thriving downtown that is the economic, social and cultural center of Chattanooga. Events like Music & Movies in Miller provide an opportunity to showcase local artist and food vendors, attract people to our small businesses and feature local musicians,” said Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company. “It is only through strong partnerships with other organizations and the support of our generous donors, that these events are free and welcoming for all to enjoy our downtown.”

Other upcoming events by River City Company include:

June 24 - Summerween on Patten Square

Patten Square with be filled with SPOOKTACULAR fun for all to enjoy! Attendees are encouraged to dust off their favorite costumes or test out a new one before Halloween at Downtown Chattanooga’s “Summerween” celebration!

The event is free and open to the public starting at 6:00pm with live music by World Leaders and Genki Genki Panic on the main stage, street performers including fire dancers and magicians along with food, vintage and eclectic vendors!

Attendees are also welcome to participate in watermelon carving and costume contest for a chance to win a Chattanooga Express Card. The event is hosted in partnership with SoundCorps and supported by the Z.C. Patten Fund.

For full event details, visit: facebook.com/events/737345114791274

July 14 – 16: Ice Cream Crawl

Celebrating National Ice Cream Day, downtown visitors will enjoy cool treats across all of downtown at parlors and restaurants. For each location participants visit, they are able to register to win $100 Chattanooga Express Card and ice cream prize packages.

A full list of participating businesses will be posted soon.

For more information: facebook.com/events/174801102210480

July 29: Music & Movies in Miller

Gather with family and friends for a movie under the stars in Miller Park. Oversized games, food trucks, art activities, live music and more will start at 6:00pm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for the screening of the 1995 original Jumanji starting at sunset.

For more information: facebook.com/events/1229908777889057

August 12: Family Fun Day