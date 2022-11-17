Naughty Cat Cafe Reaches 1000 Adoptions

Naughty Cat Café reached its milestone 1000th cat adoption on Friday, November 11th.

Chowder, a five-year-old white cat with spots was the 1000th cat to be adopted from Naughty Cat Café. Chowder has a colorful past from living on the streets to living through skin cancer to now living his best life as the cherished kitty he was always meant to be.

Naughty Cat Café houses over 40 adoptable cats from the Humane Educational Society and Scratch, Inc. The cafe provides a home-like environment and enables the cats to interact with humans and cats alike as well as become comfortable with similar stimuli found in a permanent home. Additionally, the increase in socialization and playtime HES and Scratch cats receive at Naughty Cat Café are good for their mental and physical health, which also increases their chances for eventual adoption.

In under two and half years, the Naughty Cat Café has become a world-class adoption facility, a local's favorite cat-lovers hot spot, and a “MUST GO” gem for visitors to Chattanooga. Naughty Cat Café has created a clean, healthy space for the community where visitors can bask in the pure joy of being around cats while sipping a cup of java and enjoying a delicious baked good.

Naughty Cat Café helps support our community by using local vendors for their merchandise, baked goods and beer offerings as well as local artisans. Guests can enjoy locally roasted Mad Priest coffee, organic tea or even local beer while taking advantage of free wi-fi in a cozy, home-like environment.

The owners Whitney and Heath are genuine and knowledgeable and create a delightful experience for their guests. Their love for cats is seen in every part of the café.

The Humane Educational Society’s partnership with Naughty Cat Café has created space in our shelter for other animals in need, introduced HES cats to new pools of prospective adopters and saved more lives. We are thrilled to continue this life-saving partnership and elated to celebrate Naughty Cat Café’s 1000th adoption.