New Chattanooga Professional Women’s Soccer Team Will Play In USL Super League

International real estate developer Robert “Bob” Martino is bringing women’s professional soccer to Chattanooga under the USL Super League.

Chattanooga is one of only about 10 markets across the United States that comprise the new league.

“This is a monumental day for Chattanooga and soccer. We are bringing the highest level of professional women’s soccer to Chattanooga, which will enhance the community and promote additional economic activity at The Gateway and across the region,” said Martino.

The initial group of markets will make world-class professional women’s soccer accessible for more players, more fans and more communities across the U.S. The league is set to kick off in August 2024 with Chattanooga beginning play in 2025. The USL Super League intends to launch as a first division league following U.S. Soccer sanctioning.

“Bob and the USL are helping to fill a void in soccer in the U.S., while connecting women to more opportunities to play professionally,” said Sean McDaniel, president and general manager of the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. “The Chattanooga team will elevate soccer across our community and ignite the youth-to-pro pathway for women of all ages.”

The USL Super League helps address the opportunity gap between men’s and women’s professional soccer in the U.S., home of the world’s most successful women’s national team. There are currently 101 professional men’s soccer teams and 12 professional women’s soccer teams in the United States.

The USL Super League will play on an international calendar of fall to summer and provide a connected women’s pathway from youth to professional. The youth-to-pro pathway creates development and advancement opportunities for players, coaches, referees, and front office employees while uniting communities and growing the sport at all levels across the U.S.

“We’re excited to share the initial group of USL Super League markets that will bring professional women’s soccer closer to home for fans and players across America,” said USL Super League President Amanda Vandervort. “Our aim is to significantly expand opportunities in women’s soccer through strategic growth, build a pathway that connects talent with opportunity, and engage communities by celebrating a universal passion for the game expressed through local culture.”

The USL Super League will have 10-12 teams in its inaugural 2024 season.

The USL Super League Chattanooga team joins the established men’s professional soccer club Chattanooga Red Wolves SC as well as the pre-professional teams: Lady Red Wolves, Dalton Red Wolves and Salt Lake Red Wolves.