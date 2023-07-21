New Library And Zoo Program Offers Free Admission, Activities For Ages 18 And Younger

The Chattanooga Public Library and the Chattanooga Zoo are kicking off Adventure Days at the Zoo this Sunday, July 23.

From 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, Chattanooga Public Library card holders ages 18 and younger will be given free admission to the Zoo, where library staff will be offering hands-on learning activities for all ages.

The Library and the Zoo are no strangers to each other. Since 2017, the Library has offered family Zoo passes for checkout with a library card. The passes are good for 7 days and cover the admission for 2 adults and up to 4 children.

All five library locations offer Zoo passes for checkout, alongside family passes to the Creative Discovery Museum and the Hunter Museum of American Art. The Downtown Library also offers family passes to Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and the Chattanooga Audubon Society.

“The Zoo passes were the first of its kind for us,” said Interim Executive Director Jason Sullivan. “They were popular as soon as we started offering them and continue to be a valued resource for the community. Our commitment to lifelong learning has led us to redefine what people checkout from a library and expand outside of our walls, as we’re doing with the Zoo.”

Adventure Days at the Zoo will happen quarterly over the next year. Visitors to the first event on Sunday, July 23, will have the opportunity to make pressed flower and plant bookmarks, create their own custom buttons, and sign up for library cards, all while enjoying the wild and wonder of the Zoo. The full schedule for 2023-2024 is as follows:

2023-2024 Adventure Days

July 23, 2023: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

October 22, 2023: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

January 21, 2024: 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

April 21, 2024: 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

For more information about the Zoo, including events, hours and ticket prices, visit chattzoo.org. Library locations, other events, hours and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.