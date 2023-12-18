Pink Fights Antisemitism With New Billboards And Free Yard Signs

New pink digital billboards and pink yard signs are going up in Chattanooga beginning Monday, December 18 to continue the fight against antisemitism.

Ten billboards will be placed around Chattanooga and North Georgia. Yard signs will be available to the public free of charge at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace in Chattanooga.

Pink slogan T-shirts are also available at the Jewish Cultural Center. This project is supported in part by Shine A Light on Antisemitism, JewBelong and the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga.

“After the pink billboards brought to Chattanooga by the Jewish Federation last December, we want to continue this important conversation about antisemitism, hate and discrimination,” states Michael Dzik, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga. “Unfortunately antisemitism as well as islamophobia continues to rise. We believe the Chattanooga community believes in stopping the hate. This is one way to call it out.”

Antisemitism is the hostility, prejudice and discrimination against Jews in all its forms. For more information about antisemitism contact the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) at www.adl.org

The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga works diligently to educate and fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. The Jewish Federation creates partnerships with civic, business and faith communities to build understanding and respect for all.