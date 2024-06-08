Pops On The River Returns To Coolidge Park July 3rd With Music And Fireworks

Thanks to the City of Chattanooga and a Presenting Sponsorship from Warren & Griffin, Chattanooga’s traditional Pops on the River Independence Day celebration will return to Coolidge Park on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Last year this popular community event was suspended due to lack of funding, and was replaced with Fun on the Fourth, held in Miller Park. However, continued support the City of Chattanooga and new major support from Warren & Griffin have enabled planning to resume for this beloved celebration.

Other support comes from Hamilton County Government, Integrity Automotive Group, Miller Lite, and Trucks N’ Trailers USA, and The Stadium Corporation

Pops on the River features a FREE outdoor performance by the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera (CSO) at 7:30pm, an opening performance by Chattanooga’s favorite party band Love, Peace & Happiness at 4:30pm, and local food trucks and artisan vendors activating the park beginning at 3pm.

A fireworks finale will be launched from the neighboring Renaissance Park upon the conclusion of the Symphony’s performance at approximately 9:30 pm.

The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera will present a patriotic program, led by Assistant Conductor of the CSO and the Music Director of the Chattanooga Youth Symphony, Ismael Sandoval, the CSO’s program is set to feature favorites such as the Armed Forces Salute, Stars and Stripes Forever, 1812 Overture, and more. The CSO is comprised of over 50 world-class musicians and its comprehensive educational programs reach well over 20,000 students throughout the Greater Chattanooga Area and North Georgia annually.

The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the Pops on the River program, although outside alcohol will not be allowed to be brought into the park (but will be available for purchase on site).

River Street will be closing to vehicular traffic at 3:30 PM on the day of the show.

For more information, visit www.chattanoogapops.com.