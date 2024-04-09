Professional Fast Pitch Chattanooga Steam Tickets Now Available

Chattanooga’s first professional fastpitch team, the Chattanooga Steam, has officially released their June tickets.

They will kick off their inaugural season at Frost Stadium in Warner Park on June 19th at the Scenic City Pro Cup. The independent, professional fastpitch team is made of some of the top post-collegiate athletes in the world.

Their roster includes three time All American Kaylee Tow of Alabama, 2019 SEC Player of the Year and 2019 National Player of the Year Abbey Cheek-Ramsey at the University of Kentucky, All American Hayley Busby from Oklahoma State University, the University of Florida’s Pal Egan, and international professional veteran Jen Michuda.

Tickets are now available to the public for the Scenic City Pro Cup, a series of eight games played from June 19th to June 22nd at Warner Park. Game times range from 11:00 am to 7:30pm and fans are able to choose from a variety of seats, including a package deal for all eight games in the Series. The Steam will compete against three other professional teams during this event – the Oklahoma City Spark, Florida Vibe, and New York Rise.

For more information and to claim tickets, visit their website at https://steamfastpitch.com/