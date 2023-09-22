Registration Is Open For The 11th Annual Stuffing Strut At Chester Frost Park

Registration is now open for the 11th Annual Stuffing Strut Run/Walk. This year’s event will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, November 23 at Chester Frost Park.

The Stuffing Strut is an annual community 5K that benefits four nonprofits in northern Hamilton County: The Northside Neighborhood House, the Soddy Daisy Food Bank, the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department, and Soddy Daisy Middle School's Jim Wilson Fund.

“This really is a fun, family-oriented event,” said Stuffing Strut committee member Dakota Gouger, “it’s an amazing time for these organizations to receive funding, as they all are taking care of families in need during the holiday season.”

To register, you can visit nnhouse.org/events. Early bird registration is currently open for $25 per person; on October 1st, the price will increase. The deadline to be guaranteed a t-shirt in one’s requested size is November 3rd.

The Stuffing Strut began as an outreach project by Dallas Bay Baptist Church. They saw a lack of fundraising for non-profit organizations in their area and dreamed of an event that would build community and raise money. Over the years, the Stuffing Strut has become its own community tradition, bringing together hundreds of individuals every Thanksgiving. It now serves four agencies that meet the practical needs of community members in Northern Hamilton County throughout the year, especially during the holiday season.

The Northside Neighborhood House operates Santa's Workshop and continuous wrap-around services for families. The Soddy Daisy Food Bank provides holiday food boxes, in addition to food and needed supplies year-round. The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Rescue operates an annual Christmas toy giveaway. Soddy Daisy Middle School's Jim Wilson Fund provides warm winter clothing for its students.