Registration Opens For The City Of Chattanooga’s Kids And Teen Summer Camp

The City of Chattanooga’s Department of Community Development is preparing for the city-wide annual kids and teen summer camp. Registration has begun and will continue through June 1.

Compared to last year’s participation, several more community centers in Chattanooga are opting in to be a host site for summer camp. This brings more opportunities for residents and non-residents to participate in the fun-filled activities prepared for the summer.

“With an increase in community center participation and more community resources signing up to curate activities for the youth, we are looking forward to embracing participants with activities inspired to enrich the mind and enhance growth in our youth and fun is included,” stated Don Walker, Interim Administrator for the Department of Community Development.

Summer Camp is available for two age groups. Kids summer camp is open to ages 6-12 at 12 community centers across the city. Teen summer camp will be held at East Lake and East Chattanooga Community Center for ages 13-16. All summer camps are eight weeks long and will start on June 3rd and run until July 26th.

To ensure the City’s summer camps remain affordable, flat-rate payments are in place for participants interested in registering. Participants who are Hamilton County residents will be charged $30.00 per attendee, and non-residents will be charged $70.00 per attendee. After April 30th, Hamilton County residents will be charged $40.00 and non-residents will be charged $80.00.

In partnership with several community resources and organizations, youth will enjoy various fun-filled sports, technology, arts and crafts, and dance, along with creative and educational opportunities. Camp days will include healthy lifestyle activities that encourage youth to use the summer to reach personal goals, understand and enjoy community service, and celebrate everyone’s talents.

To register for the kids and teen summer camp, visit The Department of Community Development’s website to apply online or text “CAMP” to (423)643-7300.

“Kids & Teen Summer Camp” Dates and Details

Dates: Weekdays, June 3 – July 26, 2024

Weekdays, June 3 – July 26, 2024 Time: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Summer camp will not operate on the following days: June 19, and July 1 - July 5

Cost for Full Summer Session (June 5 - July 26):

Hamilton County Residents:

Early Bird Rate: $30.00 (Before May 1st)

Regular Rate: $40.00 (After April 30th)

Non-Hamilton County Residents

Early Bird Rate: $70.00 (Before May 1st)

Regular Rate: $80.00 (After April 30th)

Camp locations: