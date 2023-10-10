Reindeer On The Riverfront & Lighted Boat Parade Returns To Ross’s Landing

The 43rd Annual Lighted Boat Parade is returning to Downtown Chattanooga on November 24th with crowd favorite activities at the event for people of all ages to enjoy. A record number of people with estimates of over 15,000 people attended in 2022.

This year, the event will be hosted on the Chattanooga Green and Ross’s Landing starting at 4:00pm. Real, live reindeer and Santa will be available for free pictures. Attendees are welcome to bring their own cameras for the photo opportunities. Additionally, there will be food and holiday art vendors, a hot cocoa bar with beverages for those 21+ and a “Touch a Truck” experience with Chattanooga Fire Department.

Starting at 7:00pm, the annual Lighted Boat Parade & Fireworks, sponsored by Erwin Marine Sales & The Southern Belle, will feature over 20 boats decorated in festive and colorful lights and will cruise looping from Olgiati Bridge to Walnut Street Bridge. Immediately following the boat parade at approximately 8:00pm, fireworks will be launched over the Tennessee River.

“We enjoy hosting events for our Tennessee Valley boating community and the Lighted Boat Parade is a favorite each year! Our city has much to offer, especially when it comes to riverfront access. We are excited to ring in the holiday season with folks on the land and on the water,” stated Marc Gentry, General Manager at Erwin Marine Sales. People interested in participating in the Lighted Boat Parade can reach out to Erwin Marine Sales for more information on the boat parade.

Jon Reinert with the Southern Belle said, “This is our way to give back to the community for their 38 years of support!” People can experience the event on the water by joining the Southern Belle for the cruise that evening or at the Overboard Bar & Grille for a good drink & great burger located at the landing. For reservations, call 423.266.4488 or visit ChattanoogaRiverboat.com.

“Year over year, this holiday tradition continues to grow. By incorporating elements outlined in the ONE Riverfront plan, we continue to attract more of our residents and visitors. We are thankful for all our sponsors and amazing partners coming together to host an event to kick off the holiday season,” stated Emily Mack, President and CEO of River City Company.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the event to view the boat parade and fireworks from Ross’s Landing and the Chattanooga Green.

Full event details can be found on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/575683154631398