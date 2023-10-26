Rescue Dogs From Ooltewah Property Available For Adoption At Humane Educational Society

Recently, Humane Educational Society rescued 56 dogs from the fenced yard of an abandoned home. Dogs from this rescue case will be ready to go to their forever homes next week.

They will be ready to leave HES as early as Saturday, October 28th with up-to-date vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchip, and have been given dewormers/flea and tick medication.

These pooches are adorable hound/shepherd/beagle mixes of various ages, medium sized, with gentle personalities and a family resemblance. They have made excellent progress with staff and volunteers, some may need additional patience as they come out of their shell.

“We can’t wait to get these cuties into loving homes they deserve, they are so incredibly sweet, we’ve fallen completely in love with them,” said Rebecca Bryan, HES Executive Director.

HES is currently taking adoption applications for those interested at heschatt.org/rescue.