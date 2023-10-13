Ringgold DDA Celebrates Halloween Tradition Of The Ringgold Haunted Depot

The Ringgold Downtown Development Authority announced they are once again organizing the Haunted Depot. They are proud to bring this beloved event to the Ringgold community, and they look forward to the opening night on October 13th.

Located at 155 Depot Street in Ringgold, the Haunted Depot runs from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on October 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st, 27th, and 28th. In addition to the haunted house, the event features hay rides, ghost tours, and more.

This is the 16th year the Ringgold DDA has organized the Haunted Depot, and they have welcomed aboard the Ringgold Convention and Visitors' Bureau and The Ringgold Telephone Company as sponsors this Halloween season. The Haunted Depot serves as a community event that is a perfect destination for all fright levels, but Ringgold's Halloween offerings continue far beyond the Depot.

They offer an all-ages hay ride through their Nature Trail, Ghost Tours of their haunted and historic downtown, a bonfire, movie screenings, food vendors, and more. There will also be musical guests nightly with DJ Queen Dea on the 13th, the Ringgold Depot Opry on the 14th, Courtney Daly and the Grind from the 20th-21st, and Moon Juice playing out the final two nights on the 27th and 28th.The DDA will hold a costume contest on Saturday, the 28th, as the event's grand finale this year.

Admission to the Haunted Depot is $15, Ghost Tours are $7, and Hay Rides are $5. A combo package can be purchased for $23, granting admission to all attractions. You can buy tickets in person only at the event.

A previous attendee of the Haunted Depot says of the event, "Exhilarating!! Liked the scenes and the horror. It was done so well. The actors knew their craft really well and executed to perfection. The ghost tour was quite interesting. Great learning about the history and the past. It was a bus full of people and we went about all the creepy places. Stories about the doctor were interesting. It was an amazing night!!”