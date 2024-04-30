Ringgold Downtown Partners To Host 3rd Annual “Dolly Days” Festival

A festival celebrating the beloved country music star Dolly Parton returns for its third year, and it's bigger than ever.

Expand Jamie Klementisz DollyDay_Maps_2024 - 1

The Ringgold Downtown Partners, with support from the City of Ringgold, will host their "Dolly Days" event on Saturday, May 11th, starting at 8:00 A.M.

The event, held in Downtown Ringgold, will feature Dolly-themed events for all ages and is expected to draw thousands of attendees.

"Dolly Days" will kick off at 8:00 A.M. with the "Dolly Dash," a race with 10k, 5k, and 1-mile routes, where runners are encouraged to dress like Dolly Parton as they trek through Ringgold.

The Dolly-themed fun will continue throughout the day with shopping, line dancing, a look-alike contest, live music, a kid zone, and more.

Festival goers can eat at one of Ringgold's many restaurants or peruse "Food Truck Alley" for dining options during the event.

The festivities will wrap up at 7:00 P.M. with a Dolly Parton Tribute at the Ringgold Depot, hosted by the Ringgold Depot Opry. This event has everything needed for a perfect early Mother's Day celebration.

The Ringgold Downtown Partners created this event to share and celebrate a bit of the City's history with the public, as Dolly Parton was married in Ringgold in 1966, and to show the diverse retail and dining options the town offers. The RDP strives to build community through these events, and they are dedicated to creating a strong and thriving local economy.

The City of Ringgold provides its full support to the RDP and to "Dolly Days." The City believes investing in the events their community is passionate about is crucial, and they encourage the tourism these events bring to Ringgold.

"Dolly Days" is free and open to the public. Visitors should know that Depot St. and part of Nashville St., the area between Depot St. and Cleveland St., will be closed from 7 A.M. to 6 P.M. the day of the event.

Attendees are also encouraged to join "Dolly Dash" participants as they pick up their race packets on Friday, May 10th, from 4–7 P.M. at the Remco Business Center.

There will be music and shopping in Remco, and the RDP invites everyone to come out for a great time, whether competing in the "Dolly Dash" or not.

Those interested can find a complete "Dolly Days" activity schedule at nothinlikeringgold.com.