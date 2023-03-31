RISE Chattanooga Announces New Program To Help With Transportation Needs

Starting Saturday, April 1st, RISE Chattanooga will begin a limited pilot program to help low-income individuals and families living within Hamilton County with car repair and transportation assistance – all for free or low cost depending on the need.

The program called The Uplift Project is specifically tailored to help alleviate some of the financial burdens and aid to cover the cost of car repairs or maintenance, as well as other transportation-related expenses for eligible participants.

“Reliable transportation can be a game-changer for low-income families, senior citizens, and individuals with disabilities,” states Shane Morrow, RISE Chattanooga Director. “By providing access to reliable transportation, individuals can more easily access essential services, improve their quality of life, and break the cycle of poverty. We are extremely grateful for the donation from The McKenzie Foundation to let us explore how this program can be a small yet transforming program to our communities in need of this type of service.”

RISE Chattanooga has partnered with Jackson Motor Service, a family-owned black business here in Chattanooga since 1940 to provide vehicle assessment and repair services. “We are always grateful to be of service to others, especially to the underserved,” says Christi Jackson, executive assistant of Jackson Motors Service. “Transportation is vital for fundamental necessities, and this grant program will help so many deserving people.”

Beginning on April 1st, if you are seeking more information on program eligibility, restrictions as well as the online application, go to RISE Chattanooga website, www.risecha.org