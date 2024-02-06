Rock the Riverfront Returns To The Chattanooga Green In March With Giant Zoetropes

For the third year, Rock the Riverfront will take over the Chattanooga Green in the Riverfront district for 32 days, filling the space with interactive art, music, entertainment and community sharing.

Started in 2022 in response to community feedback from the ONE Riverfront planning process, Rock the Riverfront has grown to become a signature spring festival in downtown Chattanooga with tens of thousands of people attending over the month.

The featured interactive art installation for 2024 will make the Chattanooga Green shimmer with the mechanical poetry of Loop’s 12 giant zoetropes. Loop will be open for play daily from 8:30am – 8:30pm March 14 – April 14.

Loop is an interactive work that plays short flipbook-style movies inspired by Quebec literature. At the center of each giant wheel is a music box to provide accompaniment for the hand-drawn animations. The work is inspired by the zoetrope, an optical toy invented in the 19th century. Loop is a hybrid of the music box, zoetrope and railway handcar. Attendees will be able to sit down inside the zoetrope, pump the bar and make the image cylinder turn, springing the pictures into motion.

The images, tinted by a strobe, are reminiscent of the earliest movies. The speed of the whirring pictures, the frequency at which the light flickers and the tempo of the music are all determined by how fast the attendee moves the bar. Loop, by EKUMEN, a co-production of Quartier des spectacles Partnership and Ekumen, and distributed by QDSinternational.

In addition to the interactive art, each weekend will feature DJs every Friday night, fun-filled Saturdays with a variety of family-friendly activities along with food, beverage and art vendors. A full list of times and details can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/rock

Weekend One Theme: “Get In the Loop”

Thursday March 14:

Opening Day – Hamilton County Spring Breakers will be welcomed with open play. Food trucks and art vendors will be onsite from 4pm - 8pm.

Friday March 15:

5:00pm – 7:00pm: Featuring DJ Nippy F from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Since her childhood, she has displayed her talents on the basketball court playing professionally, and she will entertain all at Rock the Riverfront with Top 40 hits.

Saturday March 16:

11:30am – 2:30pm: Join the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret & Friends with a wide variety of acrobatic and circus style performances with Miss Tangles Flow Art, Circus Acro and Bubbletopia.

6:00pm – 7:00pm: World Leaders rock band will be combining a wide collection of musical genres on the main stage. Alongside of the band, experience an ambient fire show with performances by the Chattanooga Fire Cabaret.

Sunday March 17:

2:00pm – 3:00pm: Weather the Weather is a family-focused entertainment group and will be performing an exploration of what happens during storm conditions and inclement weather using visual art, sound, music, movement & poetry.

Weekend Two Theme: “Magic of Cinema”

Friday March 22:

5:00pm – 7:00pm: Featuring Queen B from Chattanooga, Tennessee. Music is her happy place and she will be sharing it with those at Rock the Riverfront by playing a mix of music from your favorite tv shows and movies.

The weekend entertainment is hosted in conjunction with Garrell Woods, founder and executive director of Black Rainbow Movement.

Saturday March 23: