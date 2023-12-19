Scream In The New Year As Dread Hollow’s New Year’s Nightmare Returns

Dread Hollow unleashes two nights of horror to ring in the New Year. The Haunt includes two spine-chilling experiences: Camp Dread and Grimsby’s Slaughterhouse, both infused with a ghoulish holiday spirit.

The lights and glitter of the holiday season can’t mask the horrors of Camp Dread, where creatures of the dark lurk in the shadows on the hunt for prey. Afterward, tour Grimsby’s Slaughterhouse, famous for its fresh kills and ghastly offerings.

Dread Hollow fans can test their wits in the Deliverance Escape Rooms. Three crowd favorites, including Eugene Todd, Alan Wayne: The Imitation Killer, and Meat the Grimsbys, return ready to challenge thrill-seekers.

New Year’s Nightmare is open two nights: Saturday, December 30 and Saturday, January 6. Haunt and Escape Room Operation Hours are from 7:30 PM – 10:00 PM.

Timed-entry tickets are available at www.dreadhollow.com. Haunt tickets are $17, and escape rooms are $15/person. Dread Hollow is located at 321 Browns Ferry Road, Chattanooga.