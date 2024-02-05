Skate The Night Away At The Galentine's Day Disco In Collegedale

Copy of Save the Date Galentine's Day - 1

Participants are encouraged to bust out their skates and enjoy an evening with their gals on a pop-up skating rink, sing karaoke, make crafts, play games, enjoy snacks, and enjoy mocktails from the Appaloosa Moon.

“As Leslie Knope said on the show Parks & Recreation, ‘February 14th, Valentine’s Day, is about romance. But February 13th, Galentine’s Day, is about celebrating lady friends.’ So, we hope to see many gal pals, both skaters and non-skaters, join in all the activities we have in store,” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation Supervisor.

Pre-registration is required to attend and space is limited. To register for the Galentine’s Day Disco, go to collegedaleparksandrec.com. There is a $5 entrance fee per gal and certain activities provided by a variety of vendors will have additional charges. The event is 6-9 p.m. at Founders Hall at the Collegedale Commons, located at 4750 Swinyar Drive.

“I am so excited to be able to offer this again," said Clark. "We are providing something special for all women who want to celebrate their lady friends. I am excited to see all the ladies with their girlfriends just having a great time. There will be skating, singing, dancing, crafting, snacks and this year I’ve added a Caricature artist”

For more information on the Galentine’s Day Disco event, call 468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.