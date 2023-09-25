Soddy-Daisy Fall Festival Celebrates Community, Food, And Fun This Saturday

Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful is thrilled to announce the Soddy-Daisy Fall Festival, a one-day event that will take place on September 30th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Soddy Lake Park.

The festival aims to bring the community together for a day filled with activities for all ages. Attendees can expect horse carriage rides, a community stage featuring local talents, a variety of food trucks, crafts and vendors, and an array of free activities for children.

"The Soddy-Daisy Fall Festival is more than just a community event; it's a celebration of what makes our town special," said Cindi Sanden, Director at Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to all sponsors and community partners for their generous contributions to the event. You can find a list of vendors, sponsors, and activities here: https://cbaip.org/2023-soddy-daisy-fall-festival/

Don't miss this opportunity to celebrate community spirit, enjoy a variety of activities, and support local businesses. We look forward to seeing you there.

About Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful: Keep Soddy-Daisy Beautiful is a community-driven organization dedicated to enhancing the community through various projects and initiatives.