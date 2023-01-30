South Chattanooga Community Church To Provide Hot Showers To Local Unhoused Residents

Imagine the feeling of taking a hot shower after a long day.

Fifteen simple minutes of peace, privacy, and relaxation. For most people, that is a daily ritual. For those living on the streets, it is an inconceivable privilege.

That is why Bridge City Community Church is gearing up to provide free hot showers for their unhoused neighbors in the City of Chattanooga through their new “Showered w/Hope” Mobile Shower Trailer.

“We believe that no one should be denied access to cleanliness because it is a fundamental human right,” Pastor Ryan Perry says.

Individuals experiencing homelessness lack access to everyday necessities and services — including showers. This makes it all too easy for them to be “othered”, rejected, and unseen by society, compromising their sense of dignity and their chance to feel included in the community.

"Free showers should be made accessible to those living on the streets, because one shower can contribute to improving health, and well-being and restoring one’s dignity in themselves," Perry says. "Showered w/Hope will be effective because guests will be treated with compassion, dignity, and empathy which leads to unlikely friendships and a strong sense of community."

Perry explains that the principle is called "Radical Hospitality".

"Our guests will become like family and return to not only shower but also spend the day in a safe and welcoming space," he explains. "The balance of privacy (in the shower), communal connection (before and after the shower), and Radical Hospitality is what makes mobile shower services so healing."

Showered w/Hope will provide showers every Saturday starting in April at various locations and homeless camps around the city. Once a month they will host Pop Up Care Villages alongside other local service providers, businesses, churches, and nonprofits.

"We know that through unity we can provide a plethora of services to our unhoused neighbors and shed light that can illuminate the whole community," Perry says.

Providing showers and services to our unhoused neighbors is a huge undertaking and will take more capacity than they currently have. This will truly take a village of individuals, organizations, and agencies that are willing to stand strong for and beside many individuals that are normally overlooked.

Showered w/Hope is funded by individuals, families, churches, donations and grants. To volunteer or donate to Showered w/Hope, contact Pastor Ryan Perry or visit www.bridgecitycommunity.com for more information.