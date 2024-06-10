Summerween To Return To Patten Square On Saturday, June 29

Patten Square will be filled with “SPOOKTACULAR” fun for all to enjoy! River City Company and SoundCorps invite the public to dust off their favorite costumes at Downtown Chattanooga’s third annual Summerween celebration!

The free and open to the public event starts at 6:00pm with live music on the main stage featuring local bands including Haym and Genki Genki Panic. The square will be filled with street performers including fire dancers and entertainers along with vintage and eclectic vendors.

Food trucks will be on site with pizza and cool treats and beverages, including those for individuals 21+, will be for sale at the event.

The event will also feature traditional Halloween fun including trick or treating, but also some new ones with a twist:

Watermelon Carving Contest: arrive with your pre-carved watermelon for a chance to win a $50 Chattanooga Express Card! Judging will occur at the River City Company tent at 8:00pm

Kid Costume Contest - 7:30pm; Best Dressed wins a $50 Chattanooga Express Card

Adult Costume Contest - 9:30pm; Best Dressed wins a $50 Chattanooga Express Card

The event will conclude in Patten Square at 10pm. More information about the event can be found at www.rivercitycompany.com/events

Summerween is sponsored by: River City Company, SoundCorps and the Z.C. Patten Fund.