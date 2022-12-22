Teens To Host “Hit It For Hatch” Tennis Mixers Tournament For Austin Hatcher Foundation

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer’s Teen Ambassador Program will be hosting “Hit It for Hatch,” a doubles mixer tennis tournament, on January 7 at McCallie School.

The Foundation’s teen volunteers have completely put together the fundraising tournament – from planning and coming up with the event, to gathering sponsorships, to securing the logistics and designing marketing materials – all to help raise funds and awareness for the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer.

The teens are part of the Foundation’s Teen Ambassador Program (TAP), which is a year-long commitment designed to engage high school students with the Foundation’s patient families while furthering the mission to erase the effects of pediatric cancer.

“Serving as a Teen Ambassador has been so much fun,” said Kathryn Leavengood, a TAP sophomore. “I love spending time with the kids and meeting new people. Being able to plan the first annual Hit It for Hatch tournament with Zoe, Caroline, Claudia, Drew, Arjun and Libby has been an amazing experience.”

The Hit It for Hatch tournament consists of a middle school, high school and two adult flights. Participants may sign up solo, as the exciting and family-friendly tournament is set up “doubles mixer” style, where players will switch partners every round.

“To see our teen ambassadors work so hard to create this exciting tournament that gives back to the Foundation is amazing,” said Austin Hatcher Foundation CEO and co-founder, Amy Jo Osborn. “It is encouraging to see young high school students so inspired to put on a fundraising event like this. The amount of work, sponsorships and registrations they have pulled together is incredible, and I’m so excited to play in this tournament myself to start 2023 off strong!”

The tournament entry fee is $40, with all funds going back to the Austin Hatcher Foundation’s services that provide children and families the tools to cope in the present and thrive in the future after childhood cancer. Families of the foundation are provided with services such as Mental and Behavioral Health Therapy, Grief Counseling, Occupational Therapy, Neuro-Psych Testing, Family Programs, and more at absolutely no cost to them.

The tournament is presented by Sawrie Orthodontics and Mountain View Auto Group. For all other sponsors, more information, and to register for the 2023 Hit It for Hatch tournament, visit https://www.hatcherfoundation.org/hititforhatch.